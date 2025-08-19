Left Menu

India to Re-Issue Rs 36,000 Crore in Government Securities

The Indian government will re-issue two government securities totaling Rs 36,000 crore, using an auction conducted by RBI on August 22, 2025. The auction aims to meet financing needs through securities maturing in 2028 and 2035 with allotted bids announced on the same day on the RBI website.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 12:41 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The government of India has announced plans to re-issue two government securities worth Rs 36,000 crore through an auction managed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 22, 2025. The securities involved include Rs 6,000 crore of 5.91 per cent Government Security (GS) 2028 and Rs 30,000 crore of 6.33 per cent GS 2035, according to an official notification.

An option to retain additional subscriptions up to Rs 2,000 crore for each security is available. The auction will be conducted at the RBI's Mumbai office, with bids submitted electronically via the RBI's E-Kuber system. Non-competitive bids will be accepted between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., while competitive bids can be placed from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. the same day.

Provisions have been made for non-competitive bidders, including eligible individuals and institutions, with up to 5 per cent of the sale reserved for such bids. The auction results will be announced on August 22, 2025, on the RBI's website, with payments due by August 25, 2025. Successful bidders will also cover accrued interest up to August 24, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

