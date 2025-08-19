Government's Import Duty Cut Set to Revitalize India's Textile Industry

In a strategic move to rejuvenate India's textile sector, the central government has announced the removal of import duties on raw cotton, a decision welcomed by industry stakeholders. Praveen Khandelwal, BJP MP and Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders, highlights the potential benefits of this policy shift.

The Ministry of Finance confirmed the waiver of customs duty and the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess for cotton under heading 5201 of the Customs Tariff Act, 1975. This measure is set to commence on August 19, 2025, and will remain in effect until the end of September that year.

Industry experts hail the decision as a vital step to stabilizing the fluctuating yarn prices, enhancing India's garment competitiveness globally, and assisting small to medium enterprises. The effort aligns with easing burdens posed by international tariffs, such as those established by former U.S. President Donald Trump, and is expected to spur export growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)