Odisha's Greenfield Highway: Boosting Connectivity and Economic Growth

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned the construction of a 6-lane Access-Controlled Capital Region Ring Road in Odisha. This 110.875 km bypass, to be developed on a Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) with an investment of Rs 8307.74 crore, aims to alleviate traffic congestion between Rameshwar and Tangi on the current National Highway.

The project is set to offer significant benefits, particularly for Odisha and adjacent eastern states, by redirecting heavy commercial traffic away from highly urbanized areas such as Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, and Khordha. This move is expected to enhance freight movement efficiency, reduce logistics costs, and foster socio-economic advancements throughout the region. During a cabinet briefing, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw underscored the project's importance, highlighting the twin-city dynamics of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

Strategically aligned with three major National Highways and one State Highway, the new corridor is designed to ensure seamless connectivity among vital economic, social, and logistics nodes within Odisha. It will further enhance multi-modal integration, connecting key infrastructure such as railway stations, airports, proposed logistics parks, and ports. This infrastructure initiative anticipates generating substantial employment, propelling regional economic growth, and creating new opportunities for trade and industrial development.