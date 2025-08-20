Left Menu

Pilgrims' Absence Devastates Economy After Jammu Cloudburst

The bustling market of Chisoti, a base camp for the Machail Mata temple pilgrimage in Jammu, suffers economically after an August 14th cloudburst caused fatalities and destruction. The disaster has halted the annual yatra, impacting local businesses and leaving shopkeepers and residents with uncertain futures amidst ongoing rescue efforts.

Chisoti, a key base camp for the Machail Mata temple pilgrimage in Jammu, is grappling with the aftermath of a deadly cloudburst that struck on August 14. The catastrophe has not only claimed lives but also disrupted the local economy, leaving shopkeepers and residents in financial turmoil.

The devastating incident resulted in the suspension of the annual yatra, a vital period for local merchants who catered to thousands of pilgrims. Businesses, from tin shops to hotels, now sit idle as search operations continue for missing individuals amid the disaster's trail of destruction.

Despite the current challenges and despair, local stakeholders remain hopeful for a revival once rescue efforts conclude. The contrast between Chisoti's physical devastation and the economic struggles at the base camp underscores the tragedy's multifaceted impact on the community.

