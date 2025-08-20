Left Menu

India-Russia Energy Ties Strengthened Amid US Tariffs

Russia pledges 'special mechanism' to counter US tariffs on India for buying Russian oil. Diplomatic ties between India and Russia remain strong despite American pressure. India argues its energy decisions are based on national interest, while Russian oil becomes India's top supply, growing bilateral trade prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 23:08 IST
India-Russia Energy Ties Strengthened Amid US Tariffs
  • Country:
  • India

In response to US-imposed tariffs on India's procurement of Russian crude oil, Russia announced a 'special mechanism' aimed at confronting potential challenges. Roman Babushkin, Russia's charge d'affaires, emphasized Russia's commitment to its energy partnership with India, amid Western economic sanctions.

Amid rising tensions, American tariffs on Indian goods have deteriorated relations between New Delhi and Washington. However, India defends its choice, citing national interests and market dynamics. Meanwhile, Russia's share of India's oil imports surged from 1.7% in 2019-2020 to 35.1% in 2024-2025, becoming India's largest supplier.

Despite accusations of neo-colonial behavior by Western powers, Russian officials remain optimistic about expanding India-Russia energy cooperation. The two nations are targeting a trade volume of USD 100 billion by 2030, and India's defense and security ties with Russia also continue to deepen, reinforced by invaluable air defense systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

