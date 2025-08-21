Left Menu

India Surpasses China in U.S. Smartphone Exports: A Manufacturing Triumph

In a significant development, India has surpassed China in smartphone exports to the United States, spurred by initiatives like 'Make in India' and PLI. The electronics sector witnessed substantial growth, with Indian-made smartphones now constituting 44% of U.S. imports, marking a pivotal shift in global manufacturing dynamics.

India has achieved a notable benchmark by surpassing China in smartphone exports to the United States, as reported by a recent social media post from the Press Information Bureau (PIB), referencing data from research firm Canalys. This shift underscores India's evolving manufacturing landscape, largely attributed to initiatives like 'Make in India' and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, which have been instrumental in the transformation of the electronics industry.

During the second quarter of the current year, spanning April to June, India claimed 44% of smartphone exports to the U.S., a substantial increase from 13% in the same period last year. Conversely, China's share in the U.S. import market plummeted from 61% to 25% year-on-year, according to Canalys. This surge in exports aligns with India's decade-long strategy to bolster its electronics manufacturing sector, complemented by a remarkable jump in export figures from Rs. 38,000 crore to Rs. 3.27 lakh crore over a decade.

The Indian Ministry of Electronics & IT has highlighted these achievements, noting a 127-fold increase in mobile phone production and a rapid expansion of the mobile manufacturing ecosystem. Furthermore, India's dependency on imported mobile phones has drastically decreased from 75% of the total demand in 2014-15 to a mere 0.02% in 2024-25, underscoring the country's growing self-reliance in the electronics arena.

