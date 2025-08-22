Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Agra-Lucknow Expressway Claims Two Lives

A tragic car accident on Uttar Pradesh's Agra-Lucknow Expressway led to the deaths of two individuals and injuries to two others. The victims, including a Kanpur businessman and a Delhi paint company manager, were en route to Delhi when their vehicle collided with a road divider.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mainpuri | Updated: 22-08-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 12:49 IST
Tragic Collision on Agra-Lucknow Expressway Claims Two Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a car crash on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district resulted in two fatalities and left two more injured, according to police reports on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Sagar Kapoor, a 35-year-old businessman from Kanpur, and Jitendra Ahuja, a 45-year-old manager from a Delhi-based paint company. Among the injured are Rajesh Ojha, a regional manager from the same company, and Durga Prasad, a railway employee.

The accident took place while the group was traveling to Delhi on Thursday, with Kapoor reportedly at the wheel, said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rahul Mithas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025