Tragic Collision on Agra-Lucknow Expressway Claims Two Lives

In a tragic incident, a car crash on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district resulted in two fatalities and left two more injured, according to police reports on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Sagar Kapoor, a 35-year-old businessman from Kanpur, and Jitendra Ahuja, a 45-year-old manager from a Delhi-based paint company. Among the injured are Rajesh Ojha, a regional manager from the same company, and Durga Prasad, a railway employee.

The accident took place while the group was traveling to Delhi on Thursday, with Kapoor reportedly at the wheel, said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rahul Mithas.

(With inputs from agencies.)