Bajaj Auto Revives Chetak Production After Rare Earth Hurdles

Bajaj Auto has resumed distribution of its electric scooter, Chetak, after overcoming rare earth material shortages. Production resumed on August 20, as the company secured necessary materials amidst global supply constraints. Increasing demand underscored the need for expedited production and delivery, especially with the festive season approaching.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:09 IST
Bajaj Auto announced on Friday that it has restarted the supply of its electric scooter, Chetak, across all dealerships, having resolved supply chain issues caused by global shortages of rare earth magnets.

Temporary disruptions in international component availability had affected deliveries, but with demand for Chetak continuing to surge, Bajaj Auto swiftly returned to full production capacity, beginning August 20.

The company has now secured an adequate supply of essential materials, ensuring continuous availability as the festive season approaches. "Demand remains strong, supplies have stabilized, and deliveries upon bookings are underway," stated Eric Vas, President of Bajaj Auto's Urbanite Business Unit. The global auto industry, including Indian manufacturers, faced challenges following China's export restrictions on rare earth elements, vital for electric vehicles.

