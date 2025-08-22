Vervesemi Microelectronics: Pioneering India's Semiconductor Self-Reliance

Vervesemi Microelectronics, a government-supported fabless semiconductor company, announced on Friday its new portfolio of advanced integrated circuits (ICs) designed to enhance India's semiconductor self-reliance. With a robust portfolio featuring over 110 IPs, 25 IC SKUs, 10 patents, and five trade secrets, Vervesemi is revolutionizing applications across space, defense, industrial, and smart energy sectors. The company's ICs are currently under evaluation by international customers, according to the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

Founded in 2017, Vervesemi stands among the early Indian companies exporting semiconductor intellectual property (IPs) globally. Their machine learning-powered analog chain IPs feature in products by leading international manufacturers. The ministry highlighted the firm's approval under India's Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme and the Chips to Startup (C2S) program, reflecting its commitment to producing designed-in-India chips to promote self-sufficiency and innovation.

The government has approved 23 chip-design initiatives under the DLI Scheme, focusing on enhancing the nation's semiconductor design capabilities. These government-backed projects promote the development of indigenous chips and System-on-chip (SOC) solutions. Vervesemi is targeting volume production by late 2026 or early 2027, planning ICs for pivotal applications like BLDC controllers for small motors and ASICs for precision motor-control in EVs and drones. The company envisions its innovations as pivotal to India's semiconductor ecosystem, driving global innovation and showcasing India's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)