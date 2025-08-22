Left Menu

Vervesemi Microelectronics: Pioneering India's Semiconductor Self-Reliance

Vervesemi Microelectronics, a fabless semiconductor firm backed by the Indian government, unveils its innovative IC portfolio aimed at bolstering India's semiconductor self-reliance. With cutting-edge products under evaluation globally, the company signifies a vital step towards India's ambition of becoming a leader in semiconductor design.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:25 IST
Vervesemi Microelectronics: Pioneering India's Semiconductor Self-Reliance
Representational Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vervesemi Microelectronics, a government-supported fabless semiconductor company, announced on Friday its new portfolio of advanced integrated circuits (ICs) designed to enhance India's semiconductor self-reliance. With a robust portfolio featuring over 110 IPs, 25 IC SKUs, 10 patents, and five trade secrets, Vervesemi is revolutionizing applications across space, defense, industrial, and smart energy sectors. The company's ICs are currently under evaluation by international customers, according to the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

Founded in 2017, Vervesemi stands among the early Indian companies exporting semiconductor intellectual property (IPs) globally. Their machine learning-powered analog chain IPs feature in products by leading international manufacturers. The ministry highlighted the firm's approval under India's Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme and the Chips to Startup (C2S) program, reflecting its commitment to producing designed-in-India chips to promote self-sufficiency and innovation.

The government has approved 23 chip-design initiatives under the DLI Scheme, focusing on enhancing the nation's semiconductor design capabilities. These government-backed projects promote the development of indigenous chips and System-on-chip (SOC) solutions. Vervesemi is targeting volume production by late 2026 or early 2027, planning ICs for pivotal applications like BLDC controllers for small motors and ASICs for precision motor-control in EVs and drones. The company envisions its innovations as pivotal to India's semiconductor ecosystem, driving global innovation and showcasing India's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025