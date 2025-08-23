Tragic Collision Near Patna Claims Eight Lives

In a tragic accident on the outskirts of Patna, eight people lost their lives in a head-on collision between a mini-van and a truck early on Saturday morning, police reported.

The incident took place in Shahjahanpur, near the Patna-Nalanda border, and tragically resulted in the deaths of seven women among the eight victims.

The four injured individuals have been admitted to a nearby government hospital, confirmed SP (Rural) Vikram Singh. He further noted that the truck driver managed to escape from the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)