Tragic Collision Near Patna Claims Eight Lives

A devastating head-on collision between a mini-van and a truck on the outskirts of Patna resulted in eight fatalities and four injuries. The early morning crash occurred in Shahjahanpur, near the Patna-Nalanda border, claiming the lives of seven women. The truck driver fled the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-08-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 10:47 IST
  • India

In a tragic accident on the outskirts of Patna, eight people lost their lives in a head-on collision between a mini-van and a truck early on Saturday morning, police reported.

The incident took place in Shahjahanpur, near the Patna-Nalanda border, and tragically resulted in the deaths of seven women among the eight victims.

The four injured individuals have been admitted to a nearby government hospital, confirmed SP (Rural) Vikram Singh. He further noted that the truck driver managed to escape from the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

