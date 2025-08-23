Left Menu

Modi to Unveil Game-Changing Railway Link in Mizoram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang railway line, enhancing connectivity in Mizoram. Linking Aizawl to Assam, the line is a pivotal part of the Act East policy. The construction features impressive engineering feats, including numerous tunnels and bridges, aimed at integrating Mizoram into the national railway network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 23-08-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 11:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang railway line in Mizoram on September 13, according to Chief Minister Lalduhoma's recent announcement.

This significant development will place Aizawl prominently on India's railway map, with Sairang located near the state's capital.

During a conference with the Mizoram Police Service Association in Aizawl, Lalduhoma outlined the benefits of this project, which falls under the Centre's Act East policy to boost connectivity across the Northeast.

The railway endeavor spans 51.38 kilometers and promises to link Aizawl with Silchar in Assam, further connecting it to the national network.

Engineers have hailed the project as a marvel, featuring 48 tunnels stretching over 12.8 kilometers and both major and minor bridges that demonstrate architectural sophistication.

The highlighted Bridge Number 196 stands at an impressive 104 meters, dwarfing even the Qutub Minar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

