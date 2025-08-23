Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Bus and Jeep Crash in Rajasthan Claims Lives

A tragic accident in Rajasthan's Didwana-Kuchaman district resulted in four fatalities and four injuries when a bus collided with a jeep. The incident occurred on the Ladnun-Sujangarh road. Authorities have identified the victims and an investigation is currently ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-08-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 14:59 IST
Tragic Collision: Bus and Jeep Crash in Rajasthan Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A deadly collision between a bus and a jeep claimed four lives in Rajasthan's Didwana-Kuchaman district on Saturday morning. The tragic incident unfolded on the Ladnun-Sujangarh road, police reported.

The jeep, transporting passengers from Momasar village to Pushkar, collided with a Rajasthan Roadways bus, resulting in the deaths of Sharda Devi, Lichhma, Tulchi Devi, and Omprakash. Four others, identified as Rupa, Bhojraj, Murli, and Mamta, sustained injuries and are receiving medical treatment, while additional passengers incurred minor injuries.

Law enforcement authorities have commenced a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident and ensure road safety measures are enforced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tripura CM Champions Efficient Justice System at Mohanpur Court Inauguration

Tripura CM Champions Efficient Justice System at Mohanpur Court Inauguration

 India
2
Odisha Government Launches Massive Stray Dog Sterilization and Vaccination Drive

Odisha Government Launches Massive Stray Dog Sterilization and Vaccination D...

 India
3
Major Food Safety Bust Uncovers Adulterated Cheese in J&K

Major Food Safety Bust Uncovers Adulterated Cheese in J&K

 India
4
Himachal BJP Leadership Huddles at Dhumal's Hub

Himachal BJP Leadership Huddles at Dhumal's Hub

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025