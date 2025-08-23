Tragic Collision: Bus and Jeep Crash in Rajasthan Claims Lives

A deadly collision between a bus and a jeep claimed four lives in Rajasthan's Didwana-Kuchaman district on Saturday morning. The tragic incident unfolded on the Ladnun-Sujangarh road, police reported.

The jeep, transporting passengers from Momasar village to Pushkar, collided with a Rajasthan Roadways bus, resulting in the deaths of Sharda Devi, Lichhma, Tulchi Devi, and Omprakash. Four others, identified as Rupa, Bhojraj, Murli, and Mamta, sustained injuries and are receiving medical treatment, while additional passengers incurred minor injuries.

Law enforcement authorities have commenced a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident and ensure road safety measures are enforced.

(With inputs from agencies.)