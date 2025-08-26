Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Collision in Uttar Pradesh Claims 11 Lives
Eleven individuals, including two minors, were killed and 40 injured in a devastating accident involving a truck and tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences and announced compensation for victims' families. The truck, registered in Haryana, has been impounded and legal proceedings initiated.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, a collision between a truck and a tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district led to the loss of 11 lives, with two minors among the deceased. The early morning accident left 40 others injured, marking a grim reminder of road safety challenges in the region.
On the directive of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, steps have been taken to ensure the best medical aid for the injured. The Chief Minister announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased, while injured individuals will receive Rs 50,000 each.
The collision occurred at approximately 2.10 am on the Bulandshahr-Aligarh border when the truck hit the tractor-trolley, overturning it. The vehicle was en route from Kasganj district to Rajasthan, carrying 61 passengers on a pilgrimage. The erring truck from Haryana has been seized, as police continue their investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
