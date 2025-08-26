Trump's Controversial Dismissal of Fed Governor Sparks Debate

President Donald Trump has intensified his confrontation with the Federal Reserve by firing Governor Lisa Cook, a move that has raised significant concerns over the institution's independence.

Trump alleged Cook's involvement in mortgage fraud, a claim originating from Bill Pulte, a figure linked to the Federal Housing Administration. Despite the accusation, Cook had initially stated her intent to remain in her position.

The potential erosion of the Fed's independence, with Trump's tendency to assert control, alarms both economists and investors. The stability and predictability of financial markets heavily rely on a detached central bank, free of political influence.