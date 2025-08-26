Left Menu

Probo Urges Swift KYC as Real-Money Gaming Services Halt

In response to new regulations under the Online Gaming Act, Probo recommends users withdraw funds and complete KYC verification. The platform assures users of safe transactions and offers assistance for a smooth transition amid the discontinuation of Real-Money Gaming services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 10:37 IST
Representative Image-Probo Logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Following recent developments under the Online Gaming Act, Probo has announced the discontinuation of its Real-Money Gaming services. The company is actively urging users to withdraw their balances and ensure their KYC (Know Your Customer) verification is completed if it hasn't been done already.

A spokesperson from Probo assured users that their funds remain secure and that all withdrawal requests will be processed promptly, provided users have completed the necessary KYC steps. The completion of KYC is indispensable for processing withdrawals and users are encouraged to proceed via the app without delay.

Probo, known as an opinion trading platform, focuses on letting users exchange insights on various real-world events, spanning from sports to current affairs. The platform is committed to regulatory compliance and user safety during this transition, upholding its mission to empower individuals while promoting responsible engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

