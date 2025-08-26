Probo Urges Swift KYC as Real-Money Gaming Services Halt

Following recent developments under the Online Gaming Act, Probo has announced the discontinuation of its Real-Money Gaming services. The company is actively urging users to withdraw their balances and ensure their KYC (Know Your Customer) verification is completed if it hasn't been done already.

A spokesperson from Probo assured users that their funds remain secure and that all withdrawal requests will be processed promptly, provided users have completed the necessary KYC steps. The completion of KYC is indispensable for processing withdrawals and users are encouraged to proceed via the app without delay.

Probo, known as an opinion trading platform, focuses on letting users exchange insights on various real-world events, spanning from sports to current affairs. The platform is committed to regulatory compliance and user safety during this transition, upholding its mission to empower individuals while promoting responsible engagement.

