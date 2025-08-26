Shreeji Shipping Global Makes Strong Debut with 8% Premium

Shares of Shreeji Shipping Global had a moderate debut in the market, listing with an 8% premium over the issue price of Rs 252.

The stock opened at Rs 271.85 on the BSE, marking a 7.87% increase, and at Rs 270 on the NSE, up 7.14%

The company's market capitalisation reached Rs 4,268.46 crore on the NSE. The IPO drew 58.1 times subscription, thanks to strong investor interest. Proceeds will finance the purchase of dry bulk carriers and debt repayment.