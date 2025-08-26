Nugen Secures Pre-Seed Funding to Enhance AI Reliability in Business
Nugen, an AI research startup based in Mumbai and San Francisco, announced a successful pre-seed funding round led by Antler. The investment will bolster Nugen's mission to make AI reliable for businesses through its Domain-Aligned AI™ technology and advance its research initiatives.
In a promising move for businesses relying on artificial intelligence, Nugen, an AI research startup operating from Mumbai and San Francisco, has announced a pivotal pre-seed funding round. Announced on August 26, the funding, exceeding $1 million, was led by Antler, a global venture capital firm renowned for backing innovative founders.
The investment is aimed at accelerating Nugen's research into making AI models more reliable for business deployment, specifically through its pioneering Domain-Aligned AI™ technology. This technology promises to improve the interpretability and alignment of AI, enabling Fortune 500 companies to use AI in critical workflows with greater confidence.
Co-founders Aakash Patil and Mrunmayee Shende spearhead the endeavor, bringing expertise from renowned institutions and markets. As Nugen gathers an exceptional research team, businesses in sectors like legal and corporate finance look forward to benefiting from AI technologies where trust and reliability are paramount.
