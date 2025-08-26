Reaping Sweet Success: Bright Future for Sugarcane Farmers Looms
Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra highlighted the promising outlook for this year's sugarcane crop, urging industry alignment on export quotas. He denied any current plan to hike ex-mill ethanol prices, leaving it to the Petroleum Ministry's discretion. The government lifted some sugar diversion restrictions for ethanol, and increased broken rice allocations.
- Country:
- India
In a recent briefing, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra conveyed optimism about the future of the sugarcane crop in India. Chopra urged industry bodies to build consensus on the allocation of export quotas, highlighting a need for internal agreement before governmental action.
Despite industry requests, Chopra stated that there would not be an increase in the ex-mill price of ethanol, as the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas decides on such matters. Current prices, last revised in November 2022, remain unchanged. The government has removed restrictions on sugar diversion for ethanol production.
The secretary also noted an improvement in this year's sugar production, with relaxed regulations on sugar diversion for ethanol and increased allowances for broken rice used in feedstock. These moves are expected to stabilize market dynamics and supporting the agricultural sector.
- READ MORE ON:
- sugarcane
- crop
- export
- quotas
- ethanol
- production
- india
- sanjeev chopra
- government
- agriculture
ALSO READ
New Pilot Training Hub in Mumbai to Elevate India's Aviation Sector
Quad Powers Unite: India's Strategic Stance with Japan and Beyond
Reddy's Candidature Stirs South Indian Political Battle
Modi Champions Swadeshi and Make in India at Electric Vehicle Launch
In last decade, electronics production in India rose by 500 per cent, mobile production by 2,700 pc and defence production by 200 pc: PM.