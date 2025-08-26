Left Menu

Reaping Sweet Success: Bright Future for Sugarcane Farmers Looms

Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra highlighted the promising outlook for this year's sugarcane crop, urging industry alignment on export quotas. He denied any current plan to hike ex-mill ethanol prices, leaving it to the Petroleum Ministry's discretion. The government lifted some sugar diversion restrictions for ethanol, and increased broken rice allocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 12:27 IST
In a recent briefing, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra conveyed optimism about the future of the sugarcane crop in India. Chopra urged industry bodies to build consensus on the allocation of export quotas, highlighting a need for internal agreement before governmental action.

Despite industry requests, Chopra stated that there would not be an increase in the ex-mill price of ethanol, as the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas decides on such matters. Current prices, last revised in November 2022, remain unchanged. The government has removed restrictions on sugar diversion for ethanol production.

The secretary also noted an improvement in this year's sugar production, with relaxed regulations on sugar diversion for ethanol and increased allowances for broken rice used in feedstock. These moves are expected to stabilize market dynamics and supporting the agricultural sector.

