Markolines Secures Major Highway Maintenance Contracts

Markolines, a key highway infrastructure solutions provider, announced on Wednesday that it has secured a substantial contract valued at Rs 100 crore from Trans Metalite India for road repair and maintenance work in Andhra Pradesh.

The contract is slated for completion over a five-year period, highlighting the company's growing portfolio and reliability in the sector.

In addition to this major order, Markolines has received several other contracts in the ongoing fiscal year, cumulatively worth nearly Rs 97.47 crore, including repeat business from Varanasi Aurangabad NH-2 Tollway Private Ltd. This positions the Mumbai-headquartered firm for significant revenue growth over the next 12 to 24 months.