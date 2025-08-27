India's Resilience Amidst US Tariff Challenges

In response to US President Donald Trump's imposition of a 50% tariff on Indian goods, Indian industry leaders are viewing the situation not only as a challenge but also as an opportunity to strengthen the country's trading relationship with global partners.

The tariffs, effective from August 27, affect significant sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, and machinery, prompting industry bodies to rally for resilience. FICCI President Harsha Vardhan Agarwal highlighted India's robust economy and consumer base as key strengths.

Efforts to navigate global trade challenges include expanding markets in ASEAN, EU, and Africa, as well as leveraging government initiatives to maintain competitiveness and drive growth. Industry leaders emphasize that such tariffs, while testing resilience, provide impetus for reforms and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)