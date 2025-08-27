India's Resilience Amidst US Tariff Challenges
US President Donald Trump's tariff on Indian goods presents challenges and opportunities, prompting India to adapt and strengthen its trading role. Industry leaders emphasize resilience, diversification into new markets, and reforms such as GST to sustain growth, alongside fostering robust international trade partnerships.
- Country:
- India
In response to US President Donald Trump's imposition of a 50% tariff on Indian goods, Indian industry leaders are viewing the situation not only as a challenge but also as an opportunity to strengthen the country's trading relationship with global partners.
The tariffs, effective from August 27, affect significant sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, and machinery, prompting industry bodies to rally for resilience. FICCI President Harsha Vardhan Agarwal highlighted India's robust economy and consumer base as key strengths.
Efforts to navigate global trade challenges include expanding markets in ASEAN, EU, and Africa, as well as leveraging government initiatives to maintain competitiveness and drive growth. Industry leaders emphasize that such tariffs, while testing resilience, provide impetus for reforms and innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Markets Navigate Fed Worries and Nvidia's Earnings Spotlight
Global Markets See Steady Gains Amid Anticipation of Nvidia Earnings
Global Markets Jitter Amid Political Drama and Fed Turmoil
GLOBAL MARKETS-Longer-dated US Treasuries rise, dollar falls as Trump's Fed battle fuels concern
Dollar Decline: Trump’s Fed Shake-Up Rattles Global Markets