Texmaco Enters Joint Venture for Railway Modernisation Boost
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd has partnered with Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd to form a joint venture aimed at enhancing India's railway modernisation and export capabilities. The partnership will focus on manufacturing rolling stock and exploring advanced technologies, supporting India's Make in India and green mobility initiatives.
In a significant move to boost India's railway sector, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd has initiated a joint venture with Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, announced on Wednesday. The collaboration aims to push forward India's ambition for railway modernisation and strengthen its competitive edge in the global market.
This joint venture will focus on manufacturing various types of rolling stock including freight and passenger wagons, locomotives, coaches, trainsets, and metro coaches. Additionally, they will engage in EPC projects, manage depot operations, and participate in global tenders as per an official statement.
The transaction between Texmaco, which is a part of the Adventz Group, and RVNL, a Navratna PSU, is set to be finalized by December 2025, pending necessary approvals. The joint venture is also set to leverage automation, AI, and green technologies to deliver innovative and cost-effective rail solutions.
