Wall Collapse Disrupts Train Services At Cuttack Station
A portion of a wall and shed roof at Cuttack railway station collapsed during redevelopment work, slightly injuring one person and halting train services for over three hours. The incident, which followed the departure of a Vande Bharat train, impacted Platforms 1 and 2 before services resumed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-08-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 22:02 IST
- Country:
- India
A portion of a wall and a shed roof collapsed at Odisha's Cuttack railway station during an ongoing redevelopment project on Wednesday, according to officials.
The incident, which resulted in a person sustaining minor injuries, affected train movement for over three hours. The collapse at platform one also caused a shed roof to cave in, obstructing the tracks until evening.
The East Coast Railway (ECoR) reported that train services, including a Bhubaneswar-Balasore MEMU train, resumed in the evening. Cuttack's Deputy Commissioner of Police noted the rapid response from emergency services to the site.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
MPs to Inspect Nakivubo Drainage Redevelopment Amid Rising Controversy
Resolving Dissonance: The Push for Tri-Services Commands
Ahmedabad is ideal host city for 2030 CWG offering world class stadiums, and cutting-edge training facilities: Government.
Record Rains Halt Northern Train Services
Cuttack Station Redevelopment Mishap: Wall Collapse Disrupts Train Services