Wall Collapse Disrupts Train Services At Cuttack Station

A portion of a wall and a shed roof collapsed at Odisha's Cuttack railway station during an ongoing redevelopment project on Wednesday, according to officials.

The incident, which resulted in a person sustaining minor injuries, affected train movement for over three hours. The collapse at platform one also caused a shed roof to cave in, obstructing the tracks until evening.

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) reported that train services, including a Bhubaneswar-Balasore MEMU train, resumed in the evening. Cuttack's Deputy Commissioner of Police noted the rapid response from emergency services to the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)