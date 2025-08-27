Transforming Connectivity: Modi's Strategic Railway Push
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Cabinet's decision to implement multi-tracking railway projects in Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar, and Assam. This initiative highlights the focus on connectivity and next-gen infrastructure, with four approved projects costing Rs 12,328 crore. Additionally, the PM SVANidhi scheme will be extended to 2030.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 23:03 IST
India
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted a Cabinet decision on Wednesday aimed at enhancing India's infrastructure through the multi-tracking of railway projects in Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar, and Assam.
With a total investment of Rs 12,328 crore, the Cabinet, led by Modi, has approved four major railway initiatives, including a new rail line in remote regions of Gujarat's Kutch.
Furthermore, the government extended the PM SVANidhi scheme, allocating Rs 7,332 crore to support street vendors' self-reliance, as outlined by Modi during the announcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
