Global Airlines Push for Higher Pilot Age Limit Amid Soaring Demand

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is urging the U.N.'s aviation arm to consider extending the maximum age for commercial pilots from 65 to 67, as the aviation sector grapples with a shortage of pilots amidst growing air travel demand.

The U.N.'s International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is set to review the proposal, though it faces opposition from major U.S. pilot unions over safety worries. Current global regulations disallow pilots over 65 from flying international flights, a rule observed by many countries, including the U.S.

Proponents argue increasing the age limit is a prudent move that aligns with safety measures, as there would still be a requirement of having at least one pilot below 65 on board. However, detractors maintain that there's insufficient evidence to ensure it won't compromise safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)