Left Menu

Global Airlines Push for Higher Pilot Age Limit Amid Soaring Demand

The International Air Transport Association has proposed raising the pilot retirement age from 65 to 67. The United Nations' aviation agency will review this during its General Assembly. U.S. pilot unions oppose the change, citing safety concerns, but global demand for pilots remains high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 06:25 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 06:25 IST
Global Airlines Push for Higher Pilot Age Limit Amid Soaring Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is urging the U.N.'s aviation arm to consider extending the maximum age for commercial pilots from 65 to 67, as the aviation sector grapples with a shortage of pilots amidst growing air travel demand.

The U.N.'s International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is set to review the proposal, though it faces opposition from major U.S. pilot unions over safety worries. Current global regulations disallow pilots over 65 from flying international flights, a rule observed by many countries, including the U.S.

Proponents argue increasing the age limit is a prudent move that aligns with safety measures, as there would still be a requirement of having at least one pilot below 65 on board. However, detractors maintain that there's insufficient evidence to ensure it won't compromise safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Airlines Push for Higher Pilot Age Limit Amid Soaring Demand

Global Airlines Push for Higher Pilot Age Limit Amid Soaring Demand

 Global
2
Taylor Townsend Triumphs and Tackles On-Court Tensions

Taylor Townsend Triumphs and Tackles On-Court Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy at the Church: Mass Shooting Shocks Minneapolis Community

Tragedy at the Church: Mass Shooting Shocks Minneapolis Community

 Global
4
Dollar Dips Amid Fed Rate Cut Expectations and Political Pressure

Dollar Dips Amid Fed Rate Cut Expectations and Political Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025