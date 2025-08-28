Left Menu

India and Qatar Strengthen Bilateral Trade Ties

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Qatar's Minister of Foreign Trade, Ahmed Al-Sayed, to discuss enhancing bilateral trade and investment. Emphasis was placed on India's recent steps to attract foreign investors and opportunities in emerging sectors. Both nations reiterated their commitment to strengthen economic ties.

  • India

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, on Thursday to discuss bilateral trade and investment opportunities.

Highlighting India's economic initiatives over the past decade, Sitharaman expressed optimism about strengthening India-Qatar trade relations under the existing strategic partnership.

The Qatari delegation acknowledged India's growth prospects, while emphasizing the potential for investment, signaling a mutual commitment to explore new avenues for economic cooperation in the future.

