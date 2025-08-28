India and Qatar Strengthen Bilateral Trade Ties
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Qatar's Minister of Foreign Trade, Ahmed Al-Sayed, to discuss enhancing bilateral trade and investment. Emphasis was placed on India's recent steps to attract foreign investors and opportunities in emerging sectors. Both nations reiterated their commitment to strengthen economic ties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:37 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, on Thursday to discuss bilateral trade and investment opportunities.
Highlighting India's economic initiatives over the past decade, Sitharaman expressed optimism about strengthening India-Qatar trade relations under the existing strategic partnership.
The Qatari delegation acknowledged India's growth prospects, while emphasizing the potential for investment, signaling a mutual commitment to explore new avenues for economic cooperation in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Strengthening Ties: Mauritius Hails India's Economic Growth and Partnership
Russia's Economic Growth Projections for 2025: A Moderate Outlook
Driving Forward: India's Democratic Power and Economic Growth
Indonesia-U.S. Trade Talks: A Pathway to Economic Growth
BJP's Nadda Defends India’s Economic Growth Against Criticism