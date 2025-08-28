India and Qatar Strengthen Bilateral Trade Ties

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, on Thursday to discuss bilateral trade and investment opportunities.

Highlighting India's economic initiatives over the past decade, Sitharaman expressed optimism about strengthening India-Qatar trade relations under the existing strategic partnership.

The Qatari delegation acknowledged India's growth prospects, while emphasizing the potential for investment, signaling a mutual commitment to explore new avenues for economic cooperation in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)