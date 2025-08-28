Left Menu

Tragic E-Rickshaw Accident Claims Life in Delhi's Welcome Area

A 36-year-old e-rickshaw driver named Bahadur died after his vehicle's handle broke in Delhi's Welcome area. The incident led to an immediate police investigation into the cause of the accident, with the body sent for post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:28 IST
Tragic E-Rickshaw Accident Claims Life in Delhi's Welcome Area
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded in Delhi's Welcome area when a 36-year-old e-rickshaw driver lost his life after the handle of his vehicle snapped, police revealed.

The incident transpired near Kooda Khata in Lakdi Market Pulia as the driver, identified as Bahadur from Khajuri Khas, was carrying a load. He fell to the ground when the handle broke off.

A police PCR van swiftly transported the victim to JPC Hospital, where medical professionals pronounced him dead. Subsequently, his body was sent to GTB Hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered at Welcome Police Station and investigations are ongoing to ascertain the cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Semiconductor Mission Advances with New OSAT Facility Inauguration

India's Semiconductor Mission Advances with New OSAT Facility Inauguration

 India
2
Reviving Altadena: Turning Ashes into Timber

Reviving Altadena: Turning Ashes into Timber

 Global
3
Chris Froome's Spiraling Journey: Another Crash Adds to Cycling Legend's Challenges

Chris Froome's Spiraling Journey: Another Crash Adds to Cycling Legend's Cha...

 Global
4
Haryana's Women's Empowerment: 'Deen Dayal Laado Laxmi Yojana' Launch

Haryana's Women's Empowerment: 'Deen Dayal Laado Laxmi Yojana' Launch

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025