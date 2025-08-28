Tragic E-Rickshaw Accident Claims Life in Delhi's Welcome Area
A 36-year-old e-rickshaw driver named Bahadur died after his vehicle's handle broke in Delhi's Welcome area. The incident led to an immediate police investigation into the cause of the accident, with the body sent for post-mortem examination.
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident unfolded in Delhi's Welcome area when a 36-year-old e-rickshaw driver lost his life after the handle of his vehicle snapped, police revealed.
The incident transpired near Kooda Khata in Lakdi Market Pulia as the driver, identified as Bahadur from Khajuri Khas, was carrying a load. He fell to the ground when the handle broke off.
A police PCR van swiftly transported the victim to JPC Hospital, where medical professionals pronounced him dead. Subsequently, his body was sent to GTB Hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered at Welcome Police Station and investigations are ongoing to ascertain the cause of the accident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- e-rickshaw
- accident
- Delhi
- driver
- fatal
- police
- investigation
- Welcome
- hospital
- post-mortem
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Nab Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals and Dismantle Human Trafficking Network
Rajasthan High Court Cancels 2021 Police Exam Due to Paper Leak Scandal
TMC MLA Arrest Sparks Recruitment Scam Investigation in West Bengal
Tragedy at Talapady: Fatal Brake Failure on KSRTC Bus
Delhi Police Crackdown: Notorious Gangsters Arrested