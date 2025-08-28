Tragic E-Rickshaw Accident Claims Life in Delhi's Welcome Area

A tragic accident unfolded in Delhi's Welcome area when a 36-year-old e-rickshaw driver lost his life after the handle of his vehicle snapped, police revealed.

The incident transpired near Kooda Khata in Lakdi Market Pulia as the driver, identified as Bahadur from Khajuri Khas, was carrying a load. He fell to the ground when the handle broke off.

A police PCR van swiftly transported the victim to JPC Hospital, where medical professionals pronounced him dead. Subsequently, his body was sent to GTB Hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered at Welcome Police Station and investigations are ongoing to ascertain the cause of the accident.

