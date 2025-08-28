India's Semiconductor Mission covers all major sectors, including drone chip manufacturing: Vaishnaw

Highlighting the broad scope of India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said that all major areas have been covered, including the manufacturing of semiconductors for drones. Speaking to ANI, after the inauguration of the advanced Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility of CG Semi Private Limited in Sanand, Gujarat, the Minister said, "Ten projects have been approved, covering almost every sector of the country--whether it's automotive, telecom, consumer electronics, or display modules. From a strategic perspective, important areas like drone manufacturing will also have semiconductor production taking place in India."

"PM Narendra Modi approved the semiconductor mission in 2022, and as part of that, the world's best semiconductor experts worked hard to make it a reality." "The construction of those approved in 2023-24 is progressing well. The pilot line of CG Power has begun today. This pilot line is an advanced one. Production of the first made-in-India chip will begin soon... Developing the semiconductor industry is a vital step towards a self-reliant India," he added.

Speaking at the inauguration event, Vaishnaw announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will "soon" dedicate the country's first chip produced at this facility. "CG Power's pilot line was inaugurated here today, and very soon, the chip produced from this pilot line will be dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister," Vaishnaw said.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd set up its semiconductor OSAT unit in Sanand in partnership with Renesas Electronics America Inc. and Stars Microelectronics (Thailand) Public Co. Ltd., with a total investment of approximately Rs 7,600 crore. Speaking about the upcoming Semicon India 2025, the Union Minister asserted, "Developing the semiconductor industry is a very important step towards making India self-reliant. The Prime Minister approved the Semiconductor Mission in 2022, and under this mission, global experts have worked, leading to the emergence of some good projects."

The India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), launched with a Rs 76,000 crore outlay, is the Indian government's comprehensive program approved by the Union Cabinet in December 2021 to build a robust semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem in the country, aiming to strengthen India's position in global electronics value chains. Key activities include providing financial support for fabrication and chip design, establishing an independent division within Digital India Corporation to drive strategy, and fostering a global semiconductor hub through events like SEMICON India. (ANI)

