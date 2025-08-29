Left Menu

Reliance Jio's IPO: A Game-Changer for India's Telecom Sector

Reliance Jio is set to launch its initial public offering by June 2026, aiming to become the biggest IPO in India's history. Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the plans at Reliance Industries' annual meeting. Analysts estimate Jio's enterprise valuation between USD 136-154 billion amidst strong market interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Reliance Jio, poised to redefine India's telecom sector, is gearing up for a colossal initial public offering (IPO) by the first half of 2026. This move could surpass all previous records in the nation's IPO history.

At the annual shareholders meeting, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani confirmed the intentions to list Jio, projecting the launch by June 2026, pending all obligatory approvals. Market experts forecast this as India's largest IPO, reinforcing the robust primary market interest.

Jio, backed by substantial stakes from Meta and Google, is expected to command a valuation between USD 136-154 billion. This announcement marks a milestone in Jio's growth, having already surpassed 500 million users in its decade of operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

