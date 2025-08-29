Left Menu

Festive Hiring Surge: E-Commerce Giants Gear Up for Indian Festive Season

Indian e-commerce giants Flipkart, Amazon, and Myntra are ramping up hiring, anticipating a festive season demand surge. Over 3.8 lakh seasonal jobs are being created across supply chains and customer service. The expanding job market reflects the evolving employment landscape, particularly in Tier-2 and 3 cities.

  India

Indian e-commerce platforms are gearing up for the festive season with a significant increase in hiring, aiming to meet the anticipated surge in demand. Major platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, and Myntra are leading the way by creating over 3.8 lakh seasonal job opportunities across their operations.

Flipkart has announced the launch of over 2.2 lakh seasonal roles and the establishment of 650 new delivery hubs in tier-2 and 3 cities. The company is employing an ecosystem-first approach to scale employment opportunities and infrastructure across 28 states.

Amazon India is also joining the hiring spree, with over 1.5 lakh seasonal jobs in fulfilment centres, sort centres, and last-mile delivery stations spanning over 400 cities. Meanwhile, Myntra has generated over 11,000 job opportunities through its partners to manage increased demand during its festive sale.

