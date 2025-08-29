Left Menu

Tragic Road Accidents in Ganjam District Trigger Protests

Three individuals lost their lives in separate road accidents in Odisha's Ganjam district, sparking local protests demanding justice and compensation. Two victims died instantly in a motorcycle-truck collision near Berhampur, while another fatality occurred when a van ran over a man. Police intervened to address public grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three lives have been tragically claimed in separate road accidents in Odisha's Ganjam district, inciting protest and demands for accountability. The incidents have left the local community in turmoil.

In the first incident, Sanatan Swansea, 40, and Karna Sethi, 55, both from Khallingi village, were killed instantly when their motorcycle collided with a truck near Balipada in the Berhampur Sadar area. The locals, frustrated by the recurring accidents, staged a roadblock demanding swift action against the truck driver and compensation for the families of the deceased.

The second incident saw a 55-year-old farmer, Basant Parida, lose his life when a pickup van laden with LPG cylinders ran over him in Dhaugaon village. The van also caused damage to two roadside shops. Residents again resorted to roadblocks for justice. Police have since detained both drivers involved in the accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

