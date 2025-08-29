Left Menu

Kerala's Crackdown on Open-Door Buses: A Safety Initiative

Kerala police imposed fines totaling Rs 12.69 lakh on over 4,000 buses for operating with open doors. The special drive aimed to prevent accidents due to this unsafe practice. Over 32,000 buses were inspected, with awareness sessions held for crews. Citizens can report violations via a dedicated WhatsApp number.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 21:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala police have levied fines amounting to Rs 12.69 lakh on more than 4,000 buses for violating traffic rules by operating with open doors. This enforcement was part of a special drive conducted from August 20 to 26, as revealed in a statement by the State Police Media Centre.

Operating buses with open doors poses significant risks, such as passengers falling out during sudden stops, turns, or in busy urban settings. Such practices have been linked to serious, sometimes fatal, accidents in the past, according to the police.

In this initiative, over 32,203 buses were inspected, with awareness sessions organized for bus crews. The operation was supervised by the Inspector General of Police, Traffic & Road Safety Management, with the involvement of District Police Chiefs and enforcement officers. Future efforts will include regular checks, with strict penalties for repeat violations. Violations can be reported via the Shubha Yatra WhatsApp number, part of a broader road safety campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

