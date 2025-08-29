Left Menu

Kerala Hosts EU-Focused 'Blue Tides' Conclave for Blue Economy Boost

The Kerala government, in collaboration with the EU, will host the 'Blue Tides–Two Shores, One Vision' conclave. This event focuses on promoting Kerala as a Blue Economy hub, seeking collaboration for sustainable development, ocean-based growth, and innovative marine solutions. Key speakers include EU ambassadors and Kerala officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 21:46 IST
Kerala Hosts EU-Focused 'Blue Tides' Conclave for Blue Economy Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to transform Kerala into a major hub for the Blue Economy, the state government, along with the European Union, is set to host a two-day conclave. Titled 'Blue Tides–Two Shores, One Vision', the event aims to explore and foster international collaboration and innovation in this sector.

Scheduled for September 18 and 19 at The Leela Kovalam, the conclave will bring together strategic advantages of Kerala's Blue Economy and the EU's extensive scientific and policy expertise. According to Kerala Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, the initiative intends to create a sustainable global model, nurturing communities and ecosystems.

Key discussion points include ocean-based economic growth, marine logistics, and renewable marine energy. Special Secretary Abdul Nasar B and Fisheries Director Chelsasini V will lead the sessions, attended by ambassadors from 20 European countries, enhancing knowledge exchange and potential investment opportunities.

TRENDING

1
Heroic Rescue Attempt Amid Rising Floodwaters in Sirmaur

Heroic Rescue Attempt Amid Rising Floodwaters in Sirmaur

 India
2
Rybakina Overpowers Raducanu in U.S. Open Showdown

Rybakina Overpowers Raducanu in U.S. Open Showdown

 Global
3
Honoring Ashli Babbitt: A Controversial Military Funeral

Honoring Ashli Babbitt: A Controversial Military Funeral

 Global
4
Amit Shah's Urgent Mission: Assessing Jammu's Flood Aftermath

Amit Shah's Urgent Mission: Assessing Jammu's Flood Aftermath

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025