Kerala Hosts EU-Focused 'Blue Tides' Conclave for Blue Economy Boost

In a bid to transform Kerala into a major hub for the Blue Economy, the state government, along with the European Union, is set to host a two-day conclave. Titled 'Blue Tides–Two Shores, One Vision', the event aims to explore and foster international collaboration and innovation in this sector.

Scheduled for September 18 and 19 at The Leela Kovalam, the conclave will bring together strategic advantages of Kerala's Blue Economy and the EU's extensive scientific and policy expertise. According to Kerala Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, the initiative intends to create a sustainable global model, nurturing communities and ecosystems.

Key discussion points include ocean-based economic growth, marine logistics, and renewable marine energy. Special Secretary Abdul Nasar B and Fisheries Director Chelsasini V will lead the sessions, attended by ambassadors from 20 European countries, enhancing knowledge exchange and potential investment opportunities.