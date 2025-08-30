Unexpected Halt: SkyWest Airlines Faces 21-Minute Grounding

On Friday night, SkyWest Airlines grounded all its flights for 21 minutes, as confirmed by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The unusual stop was initiated at 0149 GMT and lifted by 0210 GMT, grounding thousands of passengers briefly.

The FAA noted the request came from SkyWest itself, although detailed reasons remain undisclosed. Given that SkyWest is the largest regional airline in the U.S., operating for major carriers like United, Delta, American, and Alaska, the incident raised concerns among regular travelers.

Efforts to contact SkyWest for more information have been unfruitful, as they have not yet responded to requests for comment on the grounding. This unexpected halt highlights the complexities and challenges of regional airline operations.