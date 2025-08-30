AfDB President Adesina Ends Decade-Long Tenure with Farewell Visit to Djibouti

Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, the outgoing 8th President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), concluded his 10-year presidency (2015–2025) with a symbolic farewell visit to the Republic of Djibouti, underscoring the country’s growing role as a key partner in Africa’s development agenda.

During his final official mission, Adesina met with Djibouti’s President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, who commended him for a decade of transformative leadership that positioned Africa more prominently on the global development stage.

“We are grateful to you. You have shown us what a dignified Africa can achieve with will and determination. You have brought Africa to the global stage, and working with you has opened a new way of thinking about our development,” President Guelleh said, praising Adesina’s vision and legacy.

AfDB’s Decade of Investments in Djibouti

Since Adesina took office in 2015, the African Development Bank has invested $110 million in Djibouti, targeting critical sectors such as energy, agriculture, climate resilience, and social inclusion. This investment is part of a broader historical partnership: since the Bank’s first project in 1975, Djibouti has received over $528 million across more than 60 projects.

Adesina emphasized that these investments were aligned with Djibouti’s Vision 2035, which seeks to achieve structural transformation, regional integration, and inclusive growth.

“It has been an honour to work alongside your government to support sustainable development and peace,” Adesina told President Guelleh. “With your wisdom, I am very proud of our realizations.”

Transformative Projects Under Adesina’s Leadership

Several landmark projects were highlighted as milestones of AfDB’s support in Djibouti:

Doraleh Container Terminal and transport corridors – bolstering Djibouti’s role as a regional logistics hub at the crossroads of Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Drought Resilience and Sustainable Livelihoods Project – improving food security and supporting vulnerable communities in adapting to climate change.

Ethiopia–Djibouti Interconnection Lines – enhancing access to affordable and reliable electricity, reducing costs, and promoting cross-border energy integration.

Water Supply and Sanitation Project in Tadjoura, Arta, and Ali Sabieh – delivering safe drinking water to 660,000 people and over 350,000 livestock , and improving sanitation for nearly 9,000 residents .

COVID-19 Response – enabling Djibouti to conduct 1.5 million tests and providing cash transfers to 75,000 vulnerable people, mitigating the pandemic’s socioeconomic toll.

Across these programs, the Bank also invested in youth empowerment and women’s inclusion, supporting entrepreneurship, literacy initiatives, and access to finance. Governance reforms, debt management support, and crisis-preparedness measures further deepened Djibouti’s institutional resilience.

Recognition of Adesina’s Legacy

President Guelleh acknowledged that the partnership had reinforced Djibouti’s independence, resilience, and international standing:

“The caravan must continue on its path. We have worked hard for our independence and to find our place in the world. With partners like the African Development Bank, we know our journey is secure.”

Adesina, reflecting on his two terms as AfDB President, reaffirmed his belief in Africa’s future:

“I thank you for the confidence you have placed in the Bank. Our joint efforts show that Africa’s future is bright when we work together with purpose and unity.”

AfDB’s Broader Impact Under Adesina

During Adesina’s presidency, the AfDB advanced its “High 5” priorities—Light up and Power Africa, Feed Africa, Industrialize Africa, Integrate Africa, and Improve the Quality of Life for Africans—through strategic investments in infrastructure, renewable energy, agriculture, and regional trade.

The Bank mobilized billions of dollars in financing across the continent, strengthened Africa’s voice in international development forums, and provided critical emergency support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking Ahead

As Adesina’s tenure comes to an end, his farewell visit to Djibouti serves as both a reflection on past achievements and a symbolic handover to the next chapter of AfDB leadership. His decade-long presidency is widely credited with enhancing the Bank’s credibility, strengthening partnerships, and championing Africa’s development narrative on the global stage.

For Djibouti, the partnership with the AfDB remains pivotal in achieving its long-term goals of regional integration, resilience, and inclusive prosperity.