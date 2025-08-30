Left Menu

Growing Trade, Growing Concerns: India's Economic Tightrope with China

The trade relationship between India and China exhibits robust growth, yet disparities remain, heavily favoring China. India raises concerns over its burgeoning trade deficit and trade barriers impacting Indian goods. Despite challenges, India aims to advance ties through mutual respect and strategic initiatives to counter dependence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 14:15 IST
Growing Trade, Growing Concerns: India's Economic Tightrope with China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The economic rapport between India and China continues to thrive, with trade figures rising significantly. However, the skewed trade balance, largely in favor of China, remains a critical issue. Indian authorities express concerns over the increasing trade deficit and the hurdles Indian products face entering the Chinese market.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of Indo-Chinese cooperation for global economic stability, proposing a strategic relationship founded on mutual respect. India's export statistics indicate a staggering 86 per cent dependence on China in the electronics sector, among other categories, revealing an urgent need for diversification.

To mitigate risks, India has rolled out production incentives and quality standards. The government encourages domestic manufacturers to explore new supply chains, while imposing anti-dumping duties on fair trade practices. Steps to bolster local industries aim to curb import dependence and safeguard economic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Knockverse Unveils WTMF: The AI-Powered Digital Companion

Knockverse Unveils WTMF: The AI-Powered Digital Companion

 United States
2
Political Turmoil: Protests Erupt Over Misconduct Allegations Against MLA Mamkootathil

Political Turmoil: Protests Erupt Over Misconduct Allegations Against MLA Ma...

 India
3
Notorious Fugitive Nabbed: The Capture of Delhi's Elusive Robbery Suspect

Notorious Fugitive Nabbed: The Capture of Delhi's Elusive Robbery Suspect

 India
4
Bangladesh Shines with Dominant Performance in Asia Cup Hockey

Bangladesh Shines with Dominant Performance in Asia Cup Hockey

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025