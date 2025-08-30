Left Menu

America's Legal Turn: Courts Rule Against Trump's Policies

Recent U.S. news highlights major legal developments involving former President Trump's policies. The policies affected Venezuelan migrants, tariffs, DEI and ESG advisories, and security protection for Kamala Harris. Economic impacts include S&P 500 declines and tech sector challenges, while Musk counters SEC allegations, and Intel adjusts a federal agreement.

30-08-2025
In a series of significant legal rulings, former U.S. President Donald Trump's policies faced setbacks. A federal appeals court deemed the rollback of protections for Venezuelan migrants likely illegal, while another court ruled most of his tariffs don't comply with the law.

Simultaneously, a Texas judge issued an injunction against enforcing a law limiting DEI and ESG advisories, raising constitutional questions. Further, Trump terminated Secret Service protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris, contradicting customary practice.

These legal decisions coincide with notable economic and business developments. The S&P 500 declined amid economic uncertainty, with Dell and Nvidia stocks affected. Elon Musk challenged an SEC lawsuit regarding his delayed Twitter stock disclosure. Meanwhile, Intel adjusted its CHIPS Act agreement with the U.S. government, securing $5.7 billion in funds sooner than expected.

