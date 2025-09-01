Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident Claims Four Lives in Mahabubnagar

A fatal accident in Mahabubnagar district resulted in four deaths and four injuries when a private bus collided with a trailer truck. The incident occurred at 2.15 am under Addakal police jurisdiction. The bus with 32 passengers was heading from Hyderabad to Proddatur.

In Mahabubnagar district, a tragic accident claimed the lives of four individuals and left four others injured. The incident occurred early Monday morning when a private bus collided with a trailer truck.

According to local police, the crash happened around 2.15 am within the jurisdiction of the Addakal police station. Three passengers died instantly, while the injured were promptly transported to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, one more passenger succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The ill-fated bus was carrying 32 passengers en route from Hyderabad to Proddatur when the accident halted their journey tragically.

