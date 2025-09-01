Left Menu

Mother India Forming Recognized for Safety-Focused Innovation in Tube Engineering

Mother India Forming Pvt Ltd. received the 'Significant Contribution Award (FY 2024-25)' from Komatsu India for their excellence in safety-focused tube engineering. The award highlights MIF's role as a trusted partner in the global construction and mining ecosystem, known for their ROPS/FOPS-compliant tubular profiles.

Komatsu India has honored Mother India Forming Pvt Ltd. (MIF) with the 'Significant Contribution Award (FY 2024-25)' at the company's 18th Annual Business Partners Meet. Held in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, the event brought together industry partners to discuss advancements in various sectors including safety and quality.

The award was presented for MIF's significant contributions to engineering safety-focused, high-performance tubular profiles used in Komatsu's operator cabins. These profiles meet stringent international safety standards, enhancing the structural integrity and durability of heavy machinery used in mining and construction.

This recognition underlines MIF's commitment to innovation in forming technologies, aligning safety and performance without compromise. With a strong focus on quality and customer trust, MIF continues to be a key player in manufacturing solutions that advance global industry standards.

