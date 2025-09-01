TVS Motor Company Rides High on 30% Sales Surge in August

TVS Motor Company announced an impressive 30% increase in total sales for August, with figures climbing to 509,536 units. This surge highlights a substantial year-on-year growth for the company.

The statement from TVS Motor Company reveals that two-wheeler sales alone recorded a 30% rise, escalating from 378,841 units in August 2024 to 490,788 units in August 2025. A significant 28% uptick was observed in domestic two-wheeler sales.

In addition, three-wheeler sales experienced a striking 47% year-on-year growth, reaching 18,748 units. Exports also saw a robust increase of 35%, underscoring the company's expanding global footprint.