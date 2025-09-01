Left Menu

TVS Motor Company Rides High on 30% Sales Surge in August

TVS Motor Company reported a notable 30% year-on-year increase in total sales for August, reaching 509,536 units. Two-wheeler sales saw a significant rise, and three-wheeler sales grew by 47%. The company's exports also marked a remarkable 35% growth, underlining its strong performance in the automotive sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 14:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

TVS Motor Company announced an impressive 30% increase in total sales for August, with figures climbing to 509,536 units. This surge highlights a substantial year-on-year growth for the company.

The statement from TVS Motor Company reveals that two-wheeler sales alone recorded a 30% rise, escalating from 378,841 units in August 2024 to 490,788 units in August 2025. A significant 28% uptick was observed in domestic two-wheeler sales.

In addition, three-wheeler sales experienced a striking 47% year-on-year growth, reaching 18,748 units. Exports also saw a robust increase of 35%, underscoring the company's expanding global footprint.

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

