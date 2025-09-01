Global Markets React to Ruling on Trump's Tariffs

World shares exhibited mixed reactions on Monday as global investors analyzed the implications of a US court ruling against President Donald Trump's extensive tariffs. US markets remained closed for Labor Day, but futures for key indices showed slight increases despite the ruling's potential impact.

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit determined that Trump's use of national emergencies to justify widespread tariff hikes was excessive, leading to immediate appeals. Meanwhile, European markets opened positively, with notable hikes in Germany and Paris, while Hong Kong and Shanghai saw gains in Asia.

Chinese economic indicators hinted at marginal improvements despite ongoing trade negotiations with the US. Mixed outcomes were seen across Asian markets. Wall Street closed last month on a positive note, even as technology stocks declined. Simultaneously, oil prices and currencies showed fluctuations.