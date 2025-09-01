SpiceJet Flight Makes Emergency Return Due to Technical Glitch
A Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight from Pune had to return due to a technical glitch. The flight landed safely under emergency conditions, and all passengers were deplaned normally. SpiceJet has provided alternative flights or refunds to affected passengers.
A SpiceJet flight headed to Delhi faced a mid-air technical glitch, forcing the aircraft to return to Pune under emergency conditions, according to a source.
The Boeing 737, operating as flight SG937, safely returned with passengers deplaning without issue. The airline has issued statements confirming safety measures were followed.
SpiceJet is accommodating affected passengers on other flights or offering full refunds. The incident caused a delay, with the flight departing 40 minutes late from its scheduled 6 am takeoff, originally set to land in Delhi by 8:10 am.
