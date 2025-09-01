IIFL Home Finance Strengthens Leadership with New Appointments

IIFL Home Finance has announced strategic changes in its leadership team with the appointment of Ajay Sachdewa as the new Group Chief Business Officer and Aarti Marwaha Upadhyay as the Chief Human Resources Officer. Both appointments are effective immediately, aiming to bolster the company's growth trajectory.

Ajay Sachdewa brings over 20 years of experience in financial services and housing finance, having played significant roles at Axis Bank, HDFC Ltd, and HDFC Sales. His objectives include advancing the business strategy, enhancing sales productivity, and fostering deeper customer engagement.

In her new role, Aarti Marwaha Upadhyay is set to focus on talent management, leadership development, and fostering cultural transformation. Her past experience includes leadership positions at Devyani International, Walmart, Lenskart, and Religare Enterprises. The company emphasized that these appointments reflect its dedication to creating a growth-oriented and people-focused environment.