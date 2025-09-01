Automakers Face Sales Slide as GST Reform Looms
Leading Indian automakers, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra, and Tata Motors, reported a decline in dispatches to dealers last month due to buyers postponing their purchases in anticipation of a new GST framework. However, some manufacturers expect a future increase in demand post-GST reforms.
- Country:
- India
Leading automakers in India, such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra, and Tata Motors, experienced a downturn in dispatches to dealers this past August. The primary cause was a dip in demand as potential buyers delayed purchases, anticipating potential price reductions due to upcoming GST reforms.
Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, reported an 8% year-on-year decline in domestic passenger vehicle dispatches. The company's sales figures showed a drop to 1,31,278 units compared to 1,43,075 units in August 2024, despite a rise in compact car dispatches.
While overall sales were hit, automakers hope that the expected GST announcement could rejuvenate buyer interest. With a high-stakes GST Council meeting scheduled for early September, manufacturers remain cautiously optimistic about future demand increases following the anticipated tax changes.
