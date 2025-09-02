India-U.S. Trade Talks: Navigating Tariffs Amid Strategic Alliances

The India-U.S. bilateral trade agreement negotiations continue to advance, marked by five rounds of talks so far. Discussions, however, face complications due to the imposition of a 50 percent duty by the U.S. in late August, leading to the deferment of further talks.

Amid these trade talks, tensions between New Delhi and Washington are palpable, as illustrated by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's comments. Despite highlighting India's recent purchase of Russian oil, Bessent remained optimistic, suggesting that India and the U.S. will find a resolution, underscoring India's democratic alignment with U.S. values.

Meanwhile, India is also making significant progress with the EU on a separate free trade agreement. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal confirms that talks are at an advanced stage, with the next round of negotiations slated to begin on September 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)