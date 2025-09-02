India's Semicon 2.0: Pioneering the Next Phase of Semiconductor Development

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, unveiled plans for the next phase of India's semiconductor initiative, emphasizing support for full product development. Dubbed Semicon 2.0, the focus will be on chipsets designed and developed entirely in India, retaining Intellectual Property rights within the country.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), alongside the Ministry of Finance, is currently collaborating to finalize the framework of Semicon 2.0. This phase aims to build on the accomplishments of Semicon 1.0, which saw a substantial government investment of Rs 76,000 crore.

During a media interaction at Semicon India 2025, Vaishnaw highlighted the government's commitment to supporting ecosystem partners, including equipment and material manufacturers. The initiative also plans to cover various sectors such as automotive and defense. Additionally, the modernization of the SCL Mohali Lab is underway, with Cabinet approval anticipated soon.