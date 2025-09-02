Left Menu

India's Semicon 2.0: Pioneering the Next Phase of Semiconductor Development

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that India's Semicon 2.0 will focus on full product development, prioritizing Indian-designed chipsets and IP rights. The initiative aims to expand on previous efforts, fostering growth across sectors like automotive and medical, while modernizing essential facilities and building international trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:11 IST
India's Semicon 2.0: Pioneering the Next Phase of Semiconductor Development
Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, unveiled plans for the next phase of India's semiconductor initiative, emphasizing support for full product development. Dubbed Semicon 2.0, the focus will be on chipsets designed and developed entirely in India, retaining Intellectual Property rights within the country.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), alongside the Ministry of Finance, is currently collaborating to finalize the framework of Semicon 2.0. This phase aims to build on the accomplishments of Semicon 1.0, which saw a substantial government investment of Rs 76,000 crore.

During a media interaction at Semicon India 2025, Vaishnaw highlighted the government's commitment to supporting ecosystem partners, including equipment and material manufacturers. The initiative also plans to cover various sectors such as automotive and defense. Additionally, the modernization of the SCL Mohali Lab is underway, with Cabinet approval anticipated soon.

TRENDING

1
A New Dawn for Indian Futsal: Eyeing Asian Cup Success

A New Dawn for Indian Futsal: Eyeing Asian Cup Success

 India
2
Bank of Baroda's Digital Push with bob Digi Udyam for MSEs

Bank of Baroda's Digital Push with bob Digi Udyam for MSEs

 India
3
Monsoon Havoc: Unyielding Deluge in India

Monsoon Havoc: Unyielding Deluge in India

 India
4
Omar Abdullah Thanks Haryana and Delhi for Flood Relief Support

Omar Abdullah Thanks Haryana and Delhi for Flood Relief Support

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025