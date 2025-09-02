Uttarakhand's Ropeway Projects Boost Tourism and Heritage

The National Highways Logistics Management Limited has inked a pivotal agreement with Uttarakhand's tourism department, paving the way for two ambitious ropeway initiatives worth a combined Rs 6,800 crore. These developments are set to bolster the area's connectivity and amplify tourism prospects.

Key projects under this agreement include a 12.9 km Sonprayag–Kedarnath and a 12.4 km Govindghat–Hemkund Sahib ropeway, envisioned to boost religious tourism. Attendees of the agreement signing included Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister Ajay Tamta, underscoring the projects' importance.

Dhami highlighted that these projects would not only elevate the state's global standing in religious and cultural tourism but also stimulate local economies through job creation and ecological conservation. Once completed, devotees and tourists will enjoy improved accessibility to these sacred sites.