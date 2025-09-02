Uttarakhand's Ropeway Projects Boost Tourism and Heritage
The National Highways Logistics Management Limited has partnered with the Uttarakhand tourism department to create two major ropeway projects valued at Rs 6,800 crore. These projects aim to enhance connectivity, bolster tourism, and highlight the state's religious and cultural heritage, promising economic growth and easier pilgrimages.
Key projects under this agreement include a 12.9 km Sonprayag–Kedarnath and a 12.4 km Govindghat–Hemkund Sahib ropeway, envisioned to boost religious tourism. Attendees of the agreement signing included Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister Ajay Tamta, underscoring the projects' importance.
Dhami highlighted that these projects would not only elevate the state's global standing in religious and cultural tourism but also stimulate local economies through job creation and ecological conservation. Once completed, devotees and tourists will enjoy improved accessibility to these sacred sites.
