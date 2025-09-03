India Eyes Bold GST Cuts Amid U.S. Tariff Pressures
Indian ministers will discuss significant GST reductions, in response to U.S. tariffs. The goal is to boost domestic demand following promising economic growth. This includes reducing tax rates on over 400 items. These changes aim to promote local consumption amid global trade challenges, impacting various industries and consumer goods.
In a strategic move to bolster domestic demand, Indian state and federal ministers are set to discuss major cuts in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) over a two-day meeting starting Wednesday. This initiative is aimed at counterbalancing the economic impacts of U.S. tariffs.
With recent personal tax reductions and economic growth surpassing expectations at 7.8%, the proposed GST cut is expected to further spur consumption in India. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will lead a panel reviewing potential tax reductions on over 400 items, ranging from daily essentials to small cars.
The discussion will explore moving from a four-rate structure to two primary rates of 5% and 18%, while maintaining higher taxes for luxury and 'sin' goods. The goal is to mitigate revenue losses, expected to reach $21 billion, while encouraging local purchasing power and addressing state concerns over financial shortfalls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
