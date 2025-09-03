Tragic Disappearance: Indonesia Helicopter Vanishes in Mountainous Terrain

A helicopter carrying eight individuals, among them one Indian national, has disappeared in Indonesia, reportedly after emitting white smoke and flying at a low altitude before crashing in a mountainous region, according to media sources on Wednesday.

The Estindo Air BK 117 D3 helicopter lost contact on Monday near the Mandin Damar Waterfall in South Kalimantan's Tanah Bumbu district. The search and rescue team are conducting combined air and ground operations to locate the missing aircraft despite challenging weather conditions.

Heavy rains and thick clouds have hampered aerial survey plans, yet efforts continue with 140 personnel deployed. Prayers are being sought for a breakthrough in locating the downed helicopter in the rugged terrain.