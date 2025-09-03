Left Menu

Tragic Disappearance: Indonesia Helicopter Vanishes in Mountainous Terrain

A helicopter carrying eight people, including an Indian national, went missing in Indonesia, crashing in a mountainous area after emitting white smoke. Efforts from the search and rescue team are underway as adverse weather conditions hinder the search for survivors in the densely forested region.

Updated: 03-09-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 12:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

A helicopter carrying eight individuals, among them one Indian national, has disappeared in Indonesia, reportedly after emitting white smoke and flying at a low altitude before crashing in a mountainous region, according to media sources on Wednesday.

The Estindo Air BK 117 D3 helicopter lost contact on Monday near the Mandin Damar Waterfall in South Kalimantan's Tanah Bumbu district. The search and rescue team are conducting combined air and ground operations to locate the missing aircraft despite challenging weather conditions.

Heavy rains and thick clouds have hampered aerial survey plans, yet efforts continue with 140 personnel deployed. Prayers are being sought for a breakthrough in locating the downed helicopter in the rugged terrain.

