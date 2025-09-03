Western Tamil Nadu Textile Crisis: A Call for Government Action

The textiles industry in Tamil Nadu's western region is facing a crisis due to American tariffs, sparking urgent calls from the ruling DMK for government intervention. The party questioned the BJP-led Centre's plans to support key industrial areas like Tiruppur and Coimbatore, which are reeling under the impact of these tariffs.

According to an editorial in the Tamil daily 'Murasoli,' the tariffs endanger approximately 5 lakh jobs and threaten the closure of 3,000 industrial units in the Tiruppur region alone. The editorial also criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing industrial giants while ignoring local industries and workforce challenges.

The DMK's demands include a 'special fund package' from PM Modi to mitigate the economic strain. Additionally, local unions and exporters, who have slashed prices and halted production, echo calls for robust relief measures and structural reforms to preserve the state's industrial and economic welfare.