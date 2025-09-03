Maruti Suzuki Introduces 'Victoris' to Boost SUV Lineup

Maruti Suzuki India unveiled its latest offering, the 'Victoris,' aiming to strengthen its foothold in the rapidly expanding mid-sized SUV segment in India. The country's top automaker currently dominates the SUV space with existing models such as the Fronx, Brezza, Jimny, and Grand Vitara.

At the launch event, Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO, Hisaschi Takeuchi, emphasized the company's strategy to cater to India's vast youth population, who form the next generation of consumers. He noted a significant growth in SUV contributions to total sales, which escalated from 8.9% in FY 20-21 to nearly 28% in FY 24-25.

The 'Victoris' model boasts cutting-edge features like Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and comes in various powertrain options, including a strong hybrid and CNG, setting new benchmarks in the SUV category. With an investment of Rs 1,240 crore, the vehicle will be manufactured at the Kharkhoda plant, targeted for both domestic sales and export to around 100 global markets.